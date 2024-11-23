Sharjah club wins Asian Handball Championship for the first time

Photo: Screengrab from WAM

Sharjah Handball Club has clinched the Asian Handball Championship title with a thrilling 27-26 victory over Saudi Arabia’s Al Khaleej in the final match held in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

This is the first time the club has won this title, and with this victory, it is now qualified to participate in the Handball World Championship, scheduled to take place in Croatia, Denmark, and Norway next January.