Sharjah: Afghanistan beat South Africa in second ODI of three-match series

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 9:36 AM

Afghanistan registered another emphatic victory over South Africa on Friday, beating them by 177 runs in the second one-day international to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Sharjah.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a record-setting century as Afghanistan reached 311-4 off their 50 overs and then Rashid Khan, celebrating his 26th birthday, took five wickets to skittle out South Africa for 134.

The win sealed the series for Afghanistan, who had registered a first ever triumph over South Africa when they won the opening ODI on Wednesday by six wickets.

Afghanistan were always on top in Friday’s contest after winning the toss and electing to bat, putting the South African attack to the sword from the start as the flat track offered little for the bowlers to work with.

Gurbaz became Afghanistan's most prolific ODI centurion, with seven to his name, as he scored 105 off 110 balls while an unbeaten 86 from Azmatullah Omarzai ensured they posted an imposing target.

Opener Gurbaz kept the scoreboard consistently ticking over, taking 56 balls to reach his half century, before spending a couple of overs nervously approaching his ton, finally sweeping behind square leg to go to three figures.

Omarazi’s runs came off 50 balls and included six sixes at the end of the innings as South Africa’s bowlers wilted in the heat and were hit to all corners.

There was also 50 for Rahmat Shah before he was stumped off the bowling of debutant spinner Nqabayomzi Peter.

South Africa made a positive start to their reply as captain Temba Bavuma, back after illness kept him out of the first game, and Tony de Zorzi put on 73 for the first wicket.