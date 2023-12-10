Seth & Sethi ‘net’ top prize at ‘The Showdown on Earth’

Winners Karan Seth & Vidur Sethi with sponsors, officials and Chief Guest LIV Golfer Anirban Lahiri.- Supplied photo

Published: Sun 10 Dec 2023, 11:54 PM

Karan Seth and Vidur Sethi took the plaudits at the Indian Golfers Society’s ‘The Showdown on Earth’ at Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth course.

The Society's recent December fixture attracted a big field of 104 players, who competed in a Pairs Better-Ball format.

Seth (11) and Sethi (12) returned a 10 under-par net score of 62, with Seth scoring the equivalent of a net 72 and Sethi a net 70.

Highlights of their round included a gross birdie – net eagle by Sethi on hole 2, and his gross birdie with a shot on 16 for another net eagle.

Nines of 32 and 30 saw them take the top prize by three shots from Anand Lakhiani (15) and Vipen Sethi (10) who shot a net 65.

There was a three-way tie for third on net 66, with 14 teams all breaking net 70.

Guest of honour Indian LIV golfer and Dubai-resident, Anirban Lahiri, hosted a Q&A and assisted in presenting the prizes.

This was the number two qualifying event of four on the Race to Stratilia where the top 2 players qualify for an all-expenses trip to Scotland.

Arjun Khanna, the member of the working committee of IGS, thanked everyone for attending and the IGS sponsors - Pernod Ricard, eGolf Megastore, Dugasta, Air India, WOW Greentech, Emirates NBD, Taj and BMW AGMC.

The next event on the IGS calendar is on January 11, 2024, at The Els Club – IGS Winter Classic.

This year the IGS has added another exciting event on their Calendar, the Young Indian Golfers, for members and invites under 50 years of age.

Indian Golfers Society (IGS) is a fraternity of Indian golfers based in UAE and currently has a membership of over 140 individuals. It was formed in 1994.

ALSO READ

Results

(Net)

Seth & Vidur Sethi 62.

Lakhiani & Vipen Sethi 65.

Sama & G. Manghnani 66.

Saeed & R. Kaushal 66.

Malhotra & T. Chaudry 66.