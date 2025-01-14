Selvaraj's special win after breaking course record at Arab Professional Championship

Winner Jonathan Selvaraj (centre, UAE), flanked by UAE Pro Joshua Greville-Wood and Sam Mullane (UAE) finishing 1, 2 and tied 6th in Morocco. - Supplied photo

UAE golfers took centre stage at the 2nd Arab Professional Championship, held at Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort in El Jadida, Morocco, as amateur Jonathan Selvaraj emerged victorious with a stellar performance.

Selvaraj clinched the title with a final score of four-under-par, edging out UAE professional Joshua Grenville-Wood by two shots.

The 22-year-old amateur delivered rounds of 73, 72, 73, and a sensational 66 on the final day to post a winning total of 284.

Reflecting on his victory, Selvaraj told Khaleej Times, “I managed to stay in contention during the first three rounds and really found my rhythm in the final round. Breaking the course record in an event as prestigious as the Arab Professional Championship is truly special.”

Selvaraj’s final-round heroics were highlighted by a flawless bogey-free scorecard and six birdies, bringing his tournament tally to 13 birdies against nine bogeys.

The championship, founded by His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid, President of the Royal Moroccan Golf Federation, in collaboration with the Arab Golf Federation, is focused on promoting professional golf in the Arab world.

This year’s event showcased its mission of elevating Arab talent and fostering cultural exchange, with UAE golfers making a significant impact.

Grenville-Wood, who finished as the top professional, delivered a solid performance to finish two shots behind Selvaraj. Meanwhile, UAE amateur Sam Mullane also impressed, tying for sixth place.