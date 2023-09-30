Savage and Lirio a fine pair in first-ever ladies only event

UAE International Pairs Qualifying Round winners Paula Savage (left) and Joy Lirio (right) with Dubai Creek's Lady Captain Shiba Wahid. - Supplied photo

Published: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 1:04 PM

Paula Savage (26) and Joy Lirio (22) scored an impressive 47 Stableford points to win the UAE International Pairs at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, the first Ladies’ only event of the season long series.

It was the third qualifying round of season two.

Savage and Lirio both shot net 71’s with a front nine of 21 points and a back nine of 26 points to win by just one point from M. S. Kim (19) and S. E. Lim (21). Kim shot a gross 85 (net 66).

In third place was the team of Retna Schepens (26) and Kiyono Taniuchi (20) with 44 points.

The three leading teams qualify to play in the UAE National Finals of the International Pairs at Abu Dhabi Golf Club held over the National Course on Saturday 9th March, 2024.

The winning Pair at the UAE National Finals goes on to represent the UAE in an all-expenses paid trip to the World Final of the International Pairs – the Race to Obidos in November 2024 at Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort and Bom Sucsso Resort in Portugal.

There are 11 qualifying events remaining which will be held at the leading golf clubs around the UAE during the 2023 – 2024 UAE Golf Season.

The 2023 – 2024 UAE International Pairs is supported by Callaway, with Hole Sponsors being Centara Mirage, White Eagle Golf and GOLFTEC. The event is supported by Golf Nuts, Palm Tees and EVOCUS H20.

For further information on the UAE International Pairs visit uae.internationalpairsgolf.com

Results

P. Savage (26) and J. Lirio (22)

M. S. Kim (19) and S. E. Lim (21)

R. Schepens (26) and K. Taniuchi (20)