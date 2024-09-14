Dubai: Saudi football player in ICU after falling from balcony of 2-storey home

Local players can earn their spots in the big tournament with good performances in wildcards events at NAS Sports Complex in Dubai
Saudi football player Fahad Al-Muwallad is currently in the intensive care after falling from the balcony of his second-floor home during his vacation in Dubai, Dubai Police announced on Saturday.
The authorities announced that the football player was involved in an accident, with the initial investigations showing that the accident occurred while he was on the balcony.
According to the authorities, Al-Muwallad's condition is being closely monitored at a Dubai hospital, where medical teams are working diligently to provide care.
The Dubai Police have stated that investigations are still underway, and the results will be shared with the relevant authorities once concluded.
