Saudi Arabia plans 92,000-capacity stadium in Riyadh

In March, Saudi launched its campaign to host the 2034 World Cup

By Reuters

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 9:16 PM

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it plans to build a 92,000-capacity stadium in Riyadh that can host major international events, with the kingdom looking set to win the right to host the 2034 World Cup.

The Saudi sports ministry unveiled the approved design for the stadium, which is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2029, according to the state news agency SPA.


The stadium is set to serve as the main base of the Saudi national team and will be part of a sports complex featuring an indoor sports hall, an Olympic-sized pool and other facilities. It will be named after Saudi King Salman.

"This design was chosen from several submissions by six international companies, ensuring it meets FIFA requirements and standards of sustainability and architectural excellence," SPA said.


In March, Saudi Arabia launched its campaign to host the 2034 World Cup. The bid is all but certain to succeed due to the absence of any other expressions of interest before FIFA's deadline late last year.

