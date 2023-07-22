Sarah Al Ameri flies the UAE flag with silver medal at Asian Karate Championship

The Abu Dhabi athlete won bouts against competitors from Thailand, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei

Sarah Al Ameri shows off the medals she won. - WAM

By Team KT Published: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 5:10 PM

Sarah Al Ameri did the UAE proud when she clinched a silver medal in the 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

A member of the UAE's national karate team Al Ameri was competing in the U61kg category of the Championship, which kicked off on Saturday at Melaka in Malaysia and will run until 23rd July.

Al Ameri, who is a student at the New York University Abu Dhabi, prevailed over her tough competitors from Thailand, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei, only to be overpowered by her Irani rival.

Major General (retired) Nasser Al Razooqi, President of the UAE and Asian Karate Federations and Vice-President of the World Karate Federation, congratulated Al Ameri on her incredible performance.

The Emirati karateka travels to Dubai three times a week to train and also has a strength and conditioning coach who works with her every week at NYUAD.

In 2021 Al Ameri made history when she won the gold medal in the women’s individual kumite competition in the 61kg weight class aat the Asian Championship in the Kazakh capital Almaty.

It was the first gold medal in history for Emirati women in the individual category at the continental level.

Al-Ameri also won the bronze medal in the 61kg kumite competition in the under-21 category.