Sara Ali and UAE Girls U16 Team eye gold medal repeat at Pan Arab Golf Championships in Tunisia

UAE golfer Sara Ali will be defending the Individual Gold and part of the winning UAE Team in the 2024 Pan Arab Championship in Tunisia this week.= Photo Instagram

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 3:59 PM

The UAE Girls Under-16 team is set to defend their gold medal as they head to Tunisia for the ‘milestone’ 2024 Pan Arab Ladies’ and Youth Championships at The Residences Golf Course in Gammarth which features some of the region’s top emerging talents.

In its 23rd edition, the tournament will showcase the Boys' Under-18 and Under-16 competitions, alongside the 15th Ladies’ and 3rd Girls' Under-16 Championships.

The UAE won seven medals at the 2023 Pan Arab Ladies & Junior Championships last November organized by the Arab Golf Federation (AGF) and hosted by the Saudi Arabian Golf Federation.

Representing the UAE Ladies’ National Team at the Pan Arab Championships are Intissar Rich, Jamie Camero, and Faye AlBlooshi.

In the Girls’ Under-16 division, Sara Ali, Aasiya Saleem, and Anca Mateiu will look to defend their gold medal, with Sara also aiming to retain the individual title.

In the Boys’ Under-18 category, Mohammed Skaik, Rayan Ahmed, and Neyl Cherrat will lead the charge for the UAE, while Mohammed Thabet, Abdulla Darwish, and Abdulla Salmeen will compete in the Under-15 division. All teams are set for strong performances to bring home top honours in Tunisia.

The Residences Golf Course, widely regarded as Tunisia’s premier golf venue, is a challenging 18-hole championship course designed by the acclaimed Robert Trent Jones II. It promises to test the skill and precision of the 103 players from 13 Arab nations competing in the 2024 Pan Arab Championships.

Traveling with the UAE teams are key officials from the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), including Secretary-General Khalid Mubarak Al Shamsi and Director-General Akram Skaik. National Team Coaches Faycal Serghini and Samir Wallani will lead the on-course preparations and training.

EGF Vice-Chairman General Abdullah Alhashmi will also join the delegation for the Closing Ceremony and participate in the Arab Golf Federation’s Annual Meetings.

“These are important championships,” said Alhashmi. “It will be a major milestone to see how we as a nation have developed over the past 12 months, especially in our youth development.