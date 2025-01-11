Sangal shoots stunning 67 to claim OMA Emirates Medal in association with Unique Holding

Niranj Sangal (5), the overall winner of the January 2025 OMA Emirates Monthly Medal in association with Unique Holding, delivered an impressive net 67. - Supplied photo

Niranj Sangal (5) delivered a masterful performance to claim the first Monthly Medal of 2025—the OMA Emirates Medal in association with Unique Holding—securing the coveted title with a net 67 over the iconic Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club (EGC).

Starting on tee 18A in a shotgun format, Sangal carded a solid gross 72, with nines of 38 and 34. His performance stood out in a competitive field of nearly 80 players, with 20 groups of fourballs vying for the top spot.

In a remarkable display of skill the husband and wife duo of Frank and Maura Duggan claimed victories on the same day at Emirates Golf Club.

Frank secured the Men’s Stableford Division title with an impressive 40 points, while Maura triumphed in the Silver Ladies’ Division, making it an unforgettable day for the Duggan family.

Pontus Fredriksson also stood out, winning the coveted Gross of the Day Award with a strong gross 72, highlighted by a thrilling mix of four birdies and a spectacular eagle on hole 10.

The prizes were presented by Men’s Vice-Captain Scott Campbell.

Stephen Hubner, Club Manager at EGC, said at the prize presentation: “Congratulations to all the winners. It is good to see another strong turnout for our Monthly Medals here at Emirates Golf Club.

“These Monthly Medal events anchor our club calendar – we are especially grateful to our title sponsors OMA Emirates in association with Unique Holding for adding such value to these special events.

“We have a big week coming up for the club, with the hosting of the 2025 HERO Dubai Desert Classic, starting on Thursday, with a hugely strong field of golfers participating,” Hubner added.

“It is always one of the highlights of our year to have the DP World Tour at the club - and we encourage all members of Emirates Golf Club to visit and enjoy this special week.”

Overall Net & Div A Winner

Sangal (5) 67.

Overall Gross

Fredriksson (Scr) 72.

Division A (10 and under)

Runner-up - K. Sama (6) 68.

Third - K. Newell (9) 69.

Division B (11 – 20)

Khanna (19) 67.

Little (11) 70.

Luig (11) 71.

Division C (21-28)

Fredriksson (28) 67.