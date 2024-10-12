Samson ton powers India to record 297-6 in Bangladesh T20

Photo: AFP

India on Saturday posted the highest T20 International total by a Test-playing nation, and second best overall, when they piled up 297-6 against Bangladesh with opener Sanju Samson cracking a blistering century.

The hosts went past Afghanistan's 278-3 against Ireland in 2019. The Indian total is the second highest in the format after Nepal's 314-3 against Mongolia at last year's Asian Games in China.

Samson hit 111 of 47 balls — his first T20 international ton — studded with 11 fours and eight sixes after India elected to bat in their bid to sweep the three-match series in Hyderabad.

Samson, a wicketkeeper-batsman, hammered leg-spinner Rishad Hossain for five straight sixes in an over en route to his ton in 40 balls.

He put on 173 runs for the second wicket with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who hit 75 off 35 balls but his knock was overshadowed by his partner's blitz and the mammoth total.

Samson finally fell to Mustafizur Rahman and walked back to a standing ovation by the weekend crowd.

Suryakumar fell in the next over by Mahmudullah Riyad, who is playing his last T20 for Bangladesh after he announced his retirement from the format ahead of the second match.