Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Indian teams on Chess Olympiad triumphs

India are looking to extend their lead at the top of the World Test Championship rankings as they begin a fresh Test season of 10 matches
India batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Indian team for securing two gold medals in both the men's and women's events at the International Chess Federation (Fide) Chess Olympiad.
India delivered a remarkable performance at the Fide Chess Olympiad in Budapest, securing gold medals in both men's and women's events on Sunday.
"Two Golds , One Nation! Congratulations to both our men's and women's teams for securing the first spot at the ChessOlympiad2024," Sachin wrote on X.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended wishes to the Indian team and said that the whole country is proud of them.
"Indian players created history in the Chess Olympiad. The men's team won the gold medal for the first time in the open section. The Indian team has also won gold for the first time in the women's category. Many congratulations to all the players and team members. The whole country is proud of you all," Priyanka wrote on X.
India's men's team, comprising D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Pentala Harikrishna, triumphed over Slovenia to clinch the gold medal. Wins from Gukesh and Erigaisi gave India a 2-0 lead, and Praggnanandhaa's subsequent victory, along with a draw from Vidit, sealed the gold with a 3.5-0.5 victory.
Meanwhile, the Indian women's team, featuring Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agarwal, and Tania Sachdev, secured gold by defeating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5. Harika, Divya, and Vantika each won their matches, while Vaishali drew her match.
The women's team improved their bronze medal from the Chennai Olympiad in 2022, which was their first.
India's previous best performances in the Chess Olympiad include two bronze medals in 2014 and 2022.
ALSO READ:
India are looking to extend their lead at the top of the World Test Championship rankings as they begin a fresh Test season of 10 matches
National squads competing in four categories aim to strengthen legacy after winning seven medals in 2023 in Saudi Arabia
Afghanistan registered a first ever triumph over South Africa when they won the opening ODI on Wednesday by six wickets
Consistent performance at Donnington Grove Golf Club in Newbury will see him join 20 players for the next stage in Spain
McLaren said they would modify their controversial rear wing after other teams, led by Red Bull, questioned its legality
The first two Tests will be held back-to-back in Multan and the last in Rawalpindi
Unveil four prestigious 'Majors' in Men’s and Ladies’ Divisions to secure premier invitations for the elite tournaments
After the tournament he aims to reflect on his Pro Journey, evaluate his performances and weigh his options for 2025