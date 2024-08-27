Ryder Cup teaser as Francesco Molinari and Justin Rose named rival Captains for 2025 Team Cup in Abu Dhabi

Francesco Molinari and Justin Rose named as captains for Team Cup in Abu Dhabi. - Photo X

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 4:42 PM

Abu Dhabi Golf Resort is set to host the Team Cup on the DP World Tour, a thrilling three-day match play event between Great Britain & Ireland and Continental Europe.

Major champions Francesco Molinari and Justin Rose have been named as the Playing Captains for their respective teams at the event will take place on the prestigious National Course from 10th to 12th January 2025.

The tournament promises an exciting start to the golf season with some of the best players from both regions competing.

Molinari captained Continental Europe to victory two years ago and will go head-to-head with his Ryder Cup teammate Rose, who assumes the Great Britain and Ireland captaincy for the first time.

The Team Cup returns to Abu Dhabi Golf Resort in 2025 - won last time in 2023 by Continental Europe. - Supplied photo

The pair will lead respective teams of ten DP World Tour Members in the three-day match play contest, with Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald also presiding over proceedings as he did in 2023.

Donald will be casting a watchful eye over his potential Team Europe representatives, as he looks to refine his side and will aim to defend the Ryder Cup, ahead of the highly anticipated 41st edition in late September 2025 at Bethpage Black in New York.

With Team Europe also implementing a new qualifying structure for the 2025 edition of the Ryder Cup, the Team Cup will play a crucial role for players in proving to Captain Luke Donald that they are capable of competing on the biggest stage in all of golf.

In addition to Molinari and Rose, the teams will comprise the leading four available Continental European and GB & I members from the final 2024 Race to Dubai Rankings, with the five remaining players on each side being selected by the respective Captains in consultation with Donald. Donald, who will lead Europe for the second time at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black next year said: “I’m really pleased that the Team Cup is returning as it provided some invaluable experience for a lot of players last year. “I think all of us got a lot out of the week in terms of experiencing the uniqueness of a team environment. It also helped everyone involved to understand, through the Past Ryder Cup Captains who came and spoke to the players during the event, just what it means to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup. “I am delighted that Francesco and Justin will assume the role of Captains,” he added. “We saw what Francesco was capable of when he led Continental Europe to a great victory in 2023 and Justin was inspirational both inside and outside the ropes at Marco Simone last year. I’m excited to see them go head-to-head.” The Team Cup – formerly known as the Hero Cup – was first played in January 2023, with Continental Europe, led by Molinari, defeating the GB & I team led by Tommy Fleetwood by 14½ -10½. Players who competed in that contest and went on to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup last year were: Nicolai Højgaard and Sepp Straka (Continental Europe) and Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre (GB & I). Abu Dhabi Sports Council are returning as an Official Partner of the event, reaffirming its commitment to golf in the region in addition to its support of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, taking place at Yas Links, Yas Island from 4th – 7th November 2024.

Abu Dhabi Golf Resort hosted 16 consecutive editions of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship from 2006 to 2021.