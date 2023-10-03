Ryder Cup review: Europe victorious, but it was a lot closer than I expected

Team Europe's Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, captain Luke Donald and Rory McIlroy celebrate with the trophy during the presentation after winning the Ryder Cup - Reuters

It was a lot closer in the end than we all thought over the last three days. Especially me.

And perhaps closer than the final score (16.5­ -11.5)

Well done to Team US Captain Zach Johnson on an exceptional last-day singles.

It is always the case in Ryder Cups that the respective Captains are either a hero or a villain. I always feel that is a little harsh. The media and the world of golf can never or will never applaud a losing Captain.

There is always an inquest into what went wrong. You can, perhaps, have an excellent losing Captain or a poor winning Captain, but we will not go there now.

Congratulations to Captain Luke Donald for all his efforts in Team Europe’s victory.

It is now widely accepted that the Ryder Cup Captaincy is only a one-off role - you do not get two chances like was the case in history. Is it time to look at this again for Luke Donald?

I was impressed with Donald’s demeanor in the build-up as well as during the Ryder Cup week.

A final thought on when the Ryder Cup was won by Tommy Fleetwood on the 17th green by beating Rickie Fowler 2&1.

What an anticlimax, arguably, it is for the matches still out there with the result already decided. Again, I felt so sorry for the matches and players still on course.

There is no other option: individual Ryder Cup career records are at stake as well as gambling which, rightly or wrongly, is becoming more important in all sports – including golf.

But what a fightback by Team US and well played all.

We cannot wait until 2025 for Europe to try and win the trophy on US soil at Bethpage Black.

Let’s hope it is not just the home team that always wins. We want a close one again as the Ryder Cup deserves it.

That is next for us all.

Peter Cowen is 72 years-old and regarded as one of the leading golf coaches in the world of golf. He has Peter Cowen Academies at both Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and Emirates Golf Club and is headquartered in Rotherham, England