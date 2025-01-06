Rugby 'superstar' Maher on a mission to promote women's game

Bristol Bears' Ilona Maher takes a selfie with fans after the match. — Reuters

American social media sensation Ilona Maher says she loves being a rugby "superstar" but hopes to raise the profile of fellow players in the women's game.

The versatile American back, who won Olympic rugby sevens bronze at the 2024 Paris Games, has more than eight million followers across Instagram and TikTok, making her the world's most followed rugby player.

The 28-year-old, who has signed a three-month contract with English women's Premiership side Bristol, was also a runner-up in the most recent series of US television show Dancing With The Stars.

She announced her arrival in English rugby by helping Bristol generate a club-record crowd for a women's game of just over 9,000 at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

Her eagerly anticipated debut in the 40-17 defeat against Premiership champions Gloucester-Hartpury attracted fans from the United States, while Maher spent more than an hour after the game signing autographs and posing for pictures.

"I love being a superstar," she said. "People call me a superstar of rugby, but that's not enough for the sport.

"We can't just have one superstar, we need to have more, we need to have people connecting with so many different players, and that is what will grow our game.