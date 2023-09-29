Rose Zhang and Solheim Cup stars set to dazzle in Aramco Team Series

Rookie Year. 2023 Rose Zhang.. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 12:10 PM

The Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong is set to receive another boost of star power as 20 year-old golf sensation Rose Zhang joins the impressive field of players.

The star-studded field already features fellow team USA world No. 1 Lilia Vu and world No. 3 Jin Young Ko, alongside Chinese stars Muni He and Xiyu Lin, promising an unforgettable spectacle at the esteemed Hong Kong Golf Club from October 6 to 6, 2023.

Also in the confirmed list of entries are Dubai based German Chiara Noja and Czech Republic’s Kristyna Napoleaova.

Zhang's professional debut sent shockwaves through the golf world when she secured victory at the Mizuho Americas Open in June. Her incredible win made her the first player to achieve this feat on the LPGA Tour since Japanese star Hinako Shibuno in 2019.

Zhang's triumph marked her as the eighth player since 1992 to win in their first professional start on Tour, joining the ranks of household names such as Karrie Webb.

Chiara Noja of Germany lines up a putt. - AFP File

Her extraordinary amateur career included eight wins in a single season, a record that ties her with golf legend Tiger Woods for the most wins by a Stanford player in the school’s history.

Zhang's remarkable journey saw her win 12 times in just 20 starts during her Stanford career, surpassing all other players, both male and female, including Woods.

Her reign as the world's number-one ranked amateur extended over an impressive 141 weeks, a record unmatched by any other player. In addition her amateur tenure also featured 13 starts on Tour, including participation in eight major championships, with her best finish being T11 at the 2020 Chevron Championship.

Currently ranked 32nd in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, Zhang is eagerly anticipating her Aramco Team Series presented by PIF debut.

“I’m delighted to be part of the Aramco Team Series – Hong Kong. It’s an incredible opportunity to be part of such an exciting world-class event, and I’m eager to take on some of the world’s best on this fantastic stage in Hong Kong,” she said.

The addition of Rose Zhang to the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF - Hong Kong lineup further solidifies the event's status as a gathering of golf's brightest talents.

Fans can look forward to witnessing this young star’s extraordinary skills on the grand stage at Hong Kong Golf Club as she competes alongside other top professionals and accomplished amateurs from around the world.

Team Europe's Spanish golfer Carlota Ciganda celebrates after winning the 2023 Solheim Cup. - AFP

The Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong follows a dramatic Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesín in Spain, which eventually ended in a tie at 14-all between the American and European sides. Among those competing in Hong Kong are Lilia Vu, who posted a 1-3-0 record, and Zhang, who made her Solheim Cup debut in Spain, finishing with a 0-2-1 for the week.

Joining Zhang and Vu in Hong Kong from the European side are Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Florida champion Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Hedwall.

Ciganda secured the crucial point to help Team Europe retain the Solheim Cup by defeating Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – London champion Nelly Korda, 2&1 in their singles match on the final day. She went undefeated at 4-0-0 for an impressive week in Spain.

Accompanying Ciganda is fellow European Caroline Hedwall, who defeated American Ally Ewing 2 Up in a decisive Sunday singles match, conclud