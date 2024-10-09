Rory McIlroy to chase historic fifth title at the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Defending champion Rory McIlroy confirmed for the 2025 HERO Dubai Desert Classic - looking for five wins in this tournament. - Supplied photo

Rory McIlroy has officially confirmed his participation in the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, setting his sights on making history at the Emirates Golf Club from January 16th to 19th.

As the defending champion, the World Number Three is determined to become the first player to claim the prestigious Dallah Trophy five times.

Having won the tournament in 2009, 2015, 2023, and 2024, McIlroy has been a dominant force in Dubai over the years. His impressive victories have cemented his legacy at the Desert Classic, but the 2025 edition offers a unique opportunity: a chance to secure his third consecutive win and further etch his name into the tournament's storied history.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the Emirates Golf Club for the 2025 event,” said the Northern Irishman. “This is a tournament I relish playing and continuing my run here by adding a fifth title would be really special and an ideal way to kick off 2025.

“The support we get in Dubai is always fantastic, it’s an incredible course with a great atmosphere, and I’m looking forward to what is always a competitive event.”

- Photo Dubai Desert Classic

All eyes will be on McIlroy as he strives to make history once again on one of his favourite stages. By signalling his commitment once again to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic McIlroy will headline a world-class list of competitors at the prestigious Rolex Series event on the DP World Tour’s 2025 Race to Dubai schedule, which offers a $9 million prize pool.

Last year’s spectators were treated to a thrilling finish, as McIlroy came into the weekend ten shots back before a stunning third-round 63 put him into the final group on Sunday.

He then turned a two-shot deficit into a four-shot lead with six holes to play in the final round – including birdies on the eighth and ninth, renowned as two of the most difficult holes at the Emirates Golf Club.

The Northern Irishman went on to win by one stroke and lift the Dallah Trophy for a record fourth time, moving ahead of fellow multiple Major winner Ernie Els’ trio of wins.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of Hero Dubai Desert Classic, commented, “We are delighted that Rory is returning to the Emirates Golf Club in January, in what promises to be another exciting tournament.

World-class field

“Rory will be joined by a world-class list of golfers, fighting for their place on our distinguished Roll of Honour.”

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is the oldest golf competition in the Middle East and next year’s event will be the 36th edition of the tournament.

Established in 1989, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic is a key fixture on the DP World Tour and a part of the esteemed Rolex Series, instrumental in introducing golf to the Middle East and producing some of the sport’s most memorable moments.

The 2025event will mark its second consecutive year being GEO Certified®, having become the only tournament to do so in the Middle East and on the DP World Tour Rolex Series.