Rohit falls for 3 on domestic return, other Test stars also fail to shine

Rohit Sharma walks off the ground after losing his wicket. — X

Some of India's top stars including Rohit Sharma on Thursday faltered on their return to domestic cricket after being told by the sport's national board to play in home competitions.

India's Test series defeat in Australia earlier this month prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to issue new guidelines to promote "discipline" in the senior men's set-up.

The latest rules include limited family time for players on long tours and mandatory participation for India's contracted players in domestic tournaments.

But Rohit, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant all had forgettable outings for their teams in the Ranji Trophy, India's premier domestic competition.

Test and ODI skipper Rohit's first outing for Mumbai in nearly a decade proved to be disappointing as the opener got out for three in 19 balls.

The struggling Rohit, who made just 31 runs in three matches during the Australia Tests and stood down for the final match, mistimed a pull off Jammu and Kashmir pace bowler Umar Nazir and returned to the pavilion.

Rohit's India opening partner Jaiswal fell for four after the left-hander was trapped lbw.