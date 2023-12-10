Abu Dhabi T10: New York Strikers avenge last season’s final loss to Deccan Gladiators

New York Strikers celebrate after winning their first Abu Dhabi T10 title. - Supplied photo

Published: Sun 10 Dec 2023, 12:15 AM

New York Strikers gained sweet revenge against defending champions Deccan Gladiators when they won the Abu Dhabi T10 final on Sunday, compensating for their loss twelve months ago, on debut.

Battng first, Deccan Gladiators were restricted to 91 for five in their quota of ten overs, a target that the Strikers systematically chased down with four balls to spare and for the loss of three wickets.

Led by Trinidad’s Kieron Pollard, who captained the West Indies in limited overs cricket, the Strikers delivered another strong all-round performance to win the tournament for the first time at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Deccan Gladiators were bidding for a hat-trick of titles having won the event in 2021 and 2022.

West Indian Andre Russell top scored for the Gladiators with an unbeaten 30, with the help of two 4s and two 6s as follow Caribbean cricketer Sunil Narine was the most successful bowler with two for six from his maximum-quota two-over spell.

In the chase, New York Strikes lost the wickets of Muhammad Waseem and Rahmanullah Gurbaz after just seven deliveries, and Niroshan Dickwella in the fifth over.

However, Pakistan’s Asif Ali (48 not out) and Pollard (22 not out) came together to carry the side to their maiden victory.

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence and the Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board attended the final and congratulated the tournament organisers on conducting aother successful edition in Abu Dhabi.

"We have seen great talents this year in Abu Dhabi T10 who have reminded us of the joy and demands of competition and brought us all closer together in the spirit of enjoyment and celebration,” said Sheikh Nahayan prior to the start of the final

“Cricket is an international sport that is quite at home in the global community of the United Arab Emirates. With the support of leaders and people of our country, we at Emirates Cricket Board, are proud to bring this tournament to cricket fans everywhere,”

"The sport of cricket encourages important values that are essential for us in the United Emirates. Cricket demands dedication, patience, collaboration, balance, alertness, concentration, technique, judgment, discipline, daring, civility and teamwork,” Sheikh Nahayan added.

“In the light of the Leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we at Emirates Cricket Board, embrace all the values and principles. I stand in gratitude to all who have enabled the smooth running of the competition.

“We thank the sponsors, team members, umpires, referees, and commentators for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to making Abu Dhabi T10 a great success. I wish you all continued enjoyment. Please, enjoy the match. Good luck to everybody,” Sheikh Nahayan added.

Brief Scores

New York Strikers beat Deccan Gladiators by 7 wickets

Deccan Gladiators 91 for 5 in 10 overs (Andre Russell 30, David Wiese 20n.o. Sunil Narine 2 for 6)

New York Strikers 94 for 3 in 9.2 overs (Asif Ali 48n.o, Kieron Pollard 22n.o)

Player of the Match: Asif Ali

Special awards

Player of the Tournament: Akeal Hosein

Bowler of the Tournament: Akeal Hosein

Batter of the Tournament: Tom Kohler-Cadmore

UAE Player of the Tournament: Mohammad Jawadulah