Record field for Abu Dhabi Amateur Championship at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

A record field will vie for honours as Saadiyat Beach Golf Club hosts the first round of the 54-hole Abu Dhabi Golf Championship on Tuesday.
The event is qualifier number six on the 2023 – 24 Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Men’s Order of Merit.
The EGF refer to it as a ‘Major’ with it also being a qualifier for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points which are supported by the R&A.
The winner of this week’s tournament will receive an invite to the Challenge Tour’s Saadiyat Beach tournament in April 2024.
The strong field is headed by Jonathan Selvaraj (Trump International Golf Club) who is currently top of the EGF Men’s OOM. He carries a +3 handicap as well as nine players among the top 10 on the merit table.
Daniel Richards, Golf Services Manager, Abu Dhabi Cluster, told Khaleej Times: “We have received a record entry field of 86 players. It is a strong entry from both overseas and from the UAE. “We look forward to a great three days. The golf course is in good condition, the weather is set fair, and we are all ready to begin. Good luck to all the players.”
The first tee time is at 6.50 am with the final tee at 11.02 am. All golfers will play from Tee 1.
