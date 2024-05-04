Real Madrid crowned La Liga champions after arch rivals Barcelona beaten by Girona

Girona's Yangel Herrerafights for control against FC Barcelona's Jules Kounde. - Reuters

Real Madrid won La Liga on Saturday with four games to spare after beating Cadiz 3-0 and then rivals Barcelona lost 4-2 at Girona.

Los Blancos had to wait after their victory for the result of Barca's match, whom they needed to drop points so they could seal a record-extending 36th Spanish title.

Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid lead second-place Girona by 13 points with just 12 left in play, while last year's champions Barcelona are third, another point behind.

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto, told Premier Sports: "In the 60th or 65th minute we were superior. After the second goal from Girona, they ran away from us. I'm furious with my mistake.

"I ask for forgiveness to the team because they were working hard and we didn't deserve this. We are very angry.

"We are really frustrated. We need to hope Girona slip up now to finish second. Now finishing second doesn't depend on us," he added.

