Rayhan well-positioned after third round 68 in Stage 2 of DP World Tour Q-School

Rayhan Thomas (India) continued his strong performance at the DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain with a third round three under par 68to be tied for 18th in Stage 2 of the 73-hole event at the Fontanals Golf Club.

Adding to his earlier rounds of 69 and 67 he is at nine-under par for the tournament,

Leading the tournament is 24-year-old Jakub Hrinda (Slovakia), who shot a 66 to complement his rounds of 62 and another 66, placing him at 19-under par and maintaining a two-shot lead.

In what is often referred to as 'Moving Day,' the Dubai-born player started with a challenging opening nine, finishing with a one over par 36 that included two bogeys.

However, he typically bounced back impressively on the back nine, sinking four birdies without any bogeys to finish strong at 32 for a total round of 68, keeping him firmly within the advancement zone.

“It was a very similar one to my second day, salvaging the round at the end of the day with a decent finish,” Rayhan, 24, told Khaleej Times.

“I am in the right place to give myself a proper chance on the final day to advance – I cannot wish for more. Thanks for everyone’s support and wish me all the best.”

The Fontanals Golf Club measures 7,119 yards and plays as a par 71.