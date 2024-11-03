Rayhan well-positioned after third round 68 in Stage 2 of DP World Tour Q-School

The Dubai-born player is tied for 18th, with the top 22 players and ties advancing to the final qualifying stage
Rayhan Thomas (India) continued his strong performance at the DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain with a third round three under par 68to be tied for 18th in Stage 2 of the 73-hole event at the Fontanals Golf Club.
Adding to his earlier rounds of 69 and 67 he is at nine-under par for the tournament,
Leading the tournament is 24-year-old Jakub Hrinda (Slovakia), who shot a 66 to complement his rounds of 62 and another 66, placing him at 19-under par and maintaining a two-shot lead.
In what is often referred to as 'Moving Day,' the Dubai-born player started with a challenging opening nine, finishing with a one over par 36 that included two bogeys.
However, he typically bounced back impressively on the back nine, sinking four birdies without any bogeys to finish strong at 32 for a total round of 68, keeping him firmly within the advancement zone.
“It was a very similar one to my second day, salvaging the round at the end of the day with a decent finish,” Rayhan, 24, told Khaleej Times.
“I am in the right place to give myself a proper chance on the final day to advance – I cannot wish for more. Thanks for everyone’s support and wish me all the best.”
The Fontanals Golf Club measures 7,119 yards and plays as a par 71.
A bunch of 21 players are on nine under par or better – with eight under par being the current cut-off score. Another group of 57 players are under par in the field of 75 players with no cut.
The leading 22 players at Fontanals Golf Club, after the final day on Sunday will progress to the Final Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School at Infinitum Golf, Tarragona, Spain November 8th – 13th, 2024.
