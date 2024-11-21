Rayhan Thomas vows to step up his game after successive 68s at PGA Tour Qualifying School

Dubai born Rayhan Thomas shot his second consecutive 68 in Stage 2 of the PGA Tour Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry at Savannah, Georgia. - Supplied photo

Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas has vowed to step up his game and play tougher after firing his second consecutive four-under-par 68, keeping him tied for 22nd after round two at Stage 2 of the PGA Tour Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry in Savannah, Georgia.

Leading after round two is Zach James (US) from Frisco, Texas, who posted back-to-back rounds of 63 to hold a five-shot lead.

Starting on hole one at the Landings Golf & Athletic Club, Deer Creek, the 25-year-old had an early bogey on hole two – a familiar setback in recent rounds. But he quickly bounced back with birdies on holes 5, 7, and 8, turning in two-under 34.

The back nine saw further birdies on holes 11, 13, and 14, with just one bogey on hole 12 and solid pars throughout, as he signed for another strong 68.

After the round, Thomas, representing Dubai Creek Resort, told Khaleej Times: "It was a decent day today – I just need to putt a bit better. The course is playing pretty easy and the scores are inevitably low – I have to be tough and play better.

“I’m excited about tomorrow. I’m really enjoying playing competitive professional golf, week in and week out – that is the life I’ve chosen."

The top 18 players and ties after the fourth round this week will progress to the Final Stage of PGA Tour Qualifying School, set for December 12th – 15th, 2024, at TPC Sawgrass Valley and Sawgrass CC in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

In the third round, Thomas tees off at 8:40 a.m. off tee one, alongside Brian Richey (Florida, US) and Ollie Schniederjans (Georgia, US).