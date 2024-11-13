Rayhan Thomas targets Top 20 finish to secure his 2025 DP World Tour Card

Staying focused: Dubai's Rayhan Thomas is on the cusp of getting his card at the DP World Tour Final Stage Qualifying in Spain. - Supplied photo

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas (India) said he hopes to give it his all on the final day at the DP World Tour Final Stage Qualifying School in Spain after shooting a 66 in the fifth round.

This score has him tied for 22nd place on 13-under 344. Rayhan shot previous rounds of 67, 72, 71, and 68.

Leading the field on 24 under par after 15 holes of round five is Eduardo Molinari (It). Molinari is 43 years old and has three DP World Tour wins..

The first four rounds involved playing two rounds on each of the Hills Course and Lakes Course. A cut to the top 65 players and ties saw 83 players progress to the final two rounds, played over the Lakes Course.

The local government announced late last night (Wednesday) that the region would be locked down for 24 hours due to today’s (Wednesday) weather forecast. No play will take place today, and play will restart tomorrow (Thursday) after round five and round six are completed.

A bunch of 20 players are still to complete their fifth rounds as play was suspended due to lightning, which is classified as a dangerous situation. Fifth rounds will be completed at 8.30 am local time today (Wednesday).

Rayhan, 24 years old, opened up round five, starting from tee 10, with birdies on holes 13, 15, 16 and 18 to be out in 32.

He then played his back nine over holes 1-9 with a run of eight pars and a birdie on his final hole – the 423 yards, par 4 ninth hole and handed in a card of 66. A clean card with no bogeys was what Thomas has been striving for during this week and round five saw him achieve this.

“Round five is ‘Moving Day’ this week as we are playing six rounds in the tournament – it is almost unique in the game of golf,” he told Khaleej Times. “It was a good day for me and play was tough early on with some wind.

“I managed to make some ground up on the field ahead of me with some birdies on some tough holes. I then played well on my back nine – with some solid golf. I am excited about the rest of the week, I just have to go low – give it everything. I have nothing to lose.”