Rayhan Thomas proud to represent Dubai and UAE after Golden Visa honour

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas (right) receives his Dubai Golden Visa Award from General Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF). — Supplied photo

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas has pledged to represent Dubai and the UAE to the best of his ability after being awarded a UAE Golden Visa on Sunday at the Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, his home club where he honed his game and nurtured his passion for golf.

Expressing his pride and gratitude, Thomas shared his excitement during an informal ceremony at the Dubai Creek Golf Resort, where General Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), presented him with the honour.

General Abdullah praised Thomas for his achievements in 2024, stating, “Well played to Rayhan in 2024. We are very proud to present this Dubai Golden Visa Award to you, Rayhan. We wish you the best of luck in the future and are excited for you to represent Dubai, the UAE, and UAE Golf.”

Thomas, 25, expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you, General. This is amazing, and it’s wonderful to continue to call Dubai my home, the city where I was born. I look forward to representing Dubai, the UAE, the Emirates Golf Federation, and Dubai Golf the best I possibly can.”’

Impressive year

Rayhan turned professional on June 1, 2024, and capped off an impressive year by earning his Korn Ferry Tour card at the Final Stage of the PGA Tour Qualifying School in Florida in December. He tied 26th with rounds of 70, 72, 71, and 68, securing at least 12 starts on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour.

Reflecting on his performance, Thomas commented, “There will be a re-rank reshuffle after every four events on the Korn Ferry Tour, so I’ll be part of three initial reshuffles.

"With a strong start, I hope to secure additional playing opportunities. A planned and structured schedule is all I can ask for.”

Paradise beckons

Rayhan is set to begin his Korn Ferry Tour campaign at the Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island from January 12–15, 2025. He then plans to compete in the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic (January 19–22) and the Panama Championship (January 30–February 2).

This won’t be his first Korn Ferry Tour event, as he previously competed in the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open in June 2024. He qualified for that event by winning the 2023 Grier Jones Shocker Invitational on the college amateur circuit while on a five-year golf scholarship at Oklahoma State University (OSU), from which he graduated in May 2024.

At the Wichita Open, Rayhan shot rounds of 72, 64, 67, and 73 for a four-under-par total of 276, earning his first professional paycheck of $3,900.

Staying grounded in Dubai

Before embarking on his 2025 campaign, Thomas spent time with his family in Dubai, reflecting on his 2024 performances and preparing for the year ahead. He combined practice sessions with relaxed social golf on Dubai’s world-class courses.