Rayhan prepares for unique challenges in DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas preparing for round one of Stage 2 of the DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain starting tomorrow (Thursday). - Supplied photo

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas (India) is set to tee off on Thursday in Stage 2 of the DP World Tour Qualifying School at the stunning Fontanals Golf Club in Girona, Spain.

Rayhan, 24, who is playing alongside Lucas Vacarisas (Spain) and Oliver Fisher (Eng), has a first-round tee time of 10.10 am (local Spanish time) off Tee one in Match 5.

Known for its breathtaking mountainous scenery, the course presents unique challenges that require precision and skill.

“My travel was fine from Thailand with no delays or problems. I dropped off my mum in Dubai on the way and it was good to see my dad in the coffee shop in the airport for a few minutes,” Rayhan told Khaleej Times.

“The golf course we are playing at Fontanals is in the mountains and the area we are in – Girona, is very picturesque. You really have to drive the ball well on this course and be straight – the greens are very small – so you have to put the ball in the right place on the greens – then birdies will come your way.

“The weather has been perfect – it is cool in the morning, around 8 degrees and it warms up in the afternoon to about 15 degrees – cool and fresh. I am really looking forward to seeing how this week goes – wish me luck!,” Rayhan added.

Fisher is still the only player to break 60 on the DP World Tour when he shot a 59 in the 2018 Portugal Masters over the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course at Vilamoura.

The other three venues this week are Desert Springs Resort, Isla Canela Links and Golf Las Pinillas.