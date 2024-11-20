Rayhan makes strong start in Georgia to kickstart PGA Tour Qualifying School campaign

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas, 25 years-old is tied 17th after a round one four under par 68 in Stage 2 of the PGA Tour Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry in Savannah, Georgia. US. - Supplied photo

Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas made a strong start at Stage 2 of the PGA Tour Qualifying School, presented by Korn Ferry, in Savannah, Georgia, shooting a first-round four-under-par 68 to lie in a tied 17th position.

Starting from tee 10 at the Landings Golf & Athletic Club’s Deer Creek course, Rayhan dropped a shot on the par-3 12th, his third hole. However, he quickly recovered with birdies on holes 14, 16, and 17, turning in two-under 34.

On the back nine, Rayhan remained composed, finishing with seven pars and bogeys on holes 5 and 6, returning another solid 34 for an overall score of 68.

“I played pretty solid – hit the ball well,” Rayhan told Khaleej Times. “I just need to hole a few putts. The golf course is there for the taking if only I had putted a bit better today.

“I am feeling physically a lot better following a minor respiratory infection I caught in Spain last week,” he added.

“I have my buddy Jordan Wilson on the bag this week and we are having a fun week. I am excited with what is ahead of me in tomorrow’s second round, bring it on.”

Leading the field after round one is Zach James (US) from Frisco, Texas, who shot a nine-under 63, with nine birdies and nine pars—including a 29 on his front nine.

In the second round, Rayhan will tee off at 9.40 am (Local Savannah time), off Tee 1.

The number of spots available to progress to the Final Stage of PGA Tour Qualifying School will be published shortly.

The Final Stage of the PGA Tour Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry, will be held December 12th – 15th, 2024, over four rounds – in Florida and playing over two courses, TPC Sawgrass Valley and Sawgrass CC, E/W in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

The Second Stage of Qualifying School at Savannah is one of five PGA Tour Qualifying venues for this year.