RAK Half Marathon: Kenya's Matata, Ethiopia's Taye win titles

Kenya's Alex Matata (left) and Ethiopia's Ejgayehu Taye. Photos: Supplied

Kenya's Alex Matata and Ethiopia's Ejgayehu Taye won the men's and women's titles respectively in the 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon on Satuday.

Staged over the flat and fast streets of Al Marjan Island and its surrounding area, the annual running event - hosted by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) — saw over 10,500 runners compete over four dedicated race distances.

And it was 27-year-old Kenyan Matata who clinched the men’s race to win over the 21.1km distance in a personal best time of 59:20 and take victory by five seconds from Ethiopia’s Gemechu Dida (59:25), while another Kenyan, Isaia Lasoi, finished third (59:26) just one second adrift.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In the women’s race, Ethiopian star Taye – who had been chasing the world record - won in 65:52 well ahead of Kenyan pair Judy Kemboi (66:34) and Jesca Chelangat (66:53) in second and third place respectively.

The two new champions saw off the efforts of a powerful field of elite international athletes before receiving their distinctive trophies from Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and Abdullah Al Abdooli, CEO of Marjan.

“It was great to get a personal best time and I really felt I could win by the 14km mark,” said Matata. “My aim is to regularly run 57-58 minutes for the half and I won’t be attempting a full marathon for another two years.”

Similar to the men’s event, the women’s race exhibited intense competition with continuous challenges throughout. The race included both seasoned and accomplished participants as well as ambitious newcomers determined to establish themselves in the sport.