Prize money announced, ILT20 winners to receive $700,000

Organised by Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation, the prestigious event will take place from February 2 to 12
ILT20 Season 2 winners will walk away with $700,000 and the glittering trophy on February 17 at the Dubai International Stadium.
The T20 league begins on Friday with an opening clash between the defending champions Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium – which has hosted the most ODIs.
The 34-match tournament’s losing finalists will be given $300,000. The tournament’s very own and unique belts for individual award winners’ will be up for grabs once again besides a $15,000 prize per individual award.
The best batter will be awarded the Green Belt, the award was won by Desert Vipers’ opener Alex Hales who would be aiming to add the belt once again to his collection in Season 2.
Giants’ fast bowler Chris Jordan, who won both the white and red belts last season (best bowler and most valuable player awards), would aim to repeat his exploits this season.
The Blue Belt was collected by UAE captain Muhammad Waseem last season and he would be eyeing another power-packed performance at the top of the order for MI Emirates this season.
The player of the match award winners for each of the 34 games will receive $1500.
Koech's victory last year in Ras Al Khaimah in a time of 58m:45s was one of the 10 fastest of 2023
South African pro joins forces with EGC Captains to support Heroes of Dubai initiative at the 2024 HERO Dubai Desert Classic
Fahad Alkhoori makes it a memorable night for Emirati fighters as Morocco’s Moussa Gholam stops gritty South African 'Baby' Lunga Sitemela in the main event
Bahrain Raid Xtreme star turns the heat on Spanish ace as rally enters second week in Saudi
The winner cashes in on home advantage to shoot a bogey-free round at the Emirates Golf Club
'I take away some positives from this week… I put it down to brushing off the cobwebs from my winter break' said the Pole
The Dubai resident’s double birdie burst at the Dubai Creek Resort gives him a third success in the UAE