Prize money announced, ILT20 winners to receive $700,000

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 9:17 PM

ILT20 Season 2 winners will walk away with $700,000 and the glittering trophy on February 17 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The T20 league begins on Friday with an opening clash between the defending champions Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium – which has hosted the most ODIs.

The 34-match tournament’s losing finalists will be given $300,000. The tournament’s very own and unique belts for individual award winners’ will be up for grabs once again besides a $15,000 prize per individual award.

The best batter will be awarded the Green Belt, the award was won by Desert Vipers’ opener Alex Hales who would be aiming to add the belt once again to his collection in Season 2.

Giants’ fast bowler Chris Jordan, who won both the white and red belts last season (best bowler and most valuable player awards), would aim to repeat his exploits this season.

The Blue Belt was collected by UAE captain Muhammad Waseem last season and he would be eyeing another power-packed performance at the top of the order for MI Emirates this season.

The player of the match award winners for each of the 34 games will receive $1500.