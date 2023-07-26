Preparations in full swing for IMMAF Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi

Record man Rahm storms into contention but Harman enjoys five-shot cushion going into the final round at The Open
With one sterling round of 63 the Spaniard moved from the middle of the pack to second place with 18 holes to play at Hoylake
The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has announced the final preparations for the highly anticipated fourth edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championships (August 2-5) which will be held at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.
The four-day event, taking place under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attracted confirmation from a record 636 athletes from 45 countries, setting the stage for a stellar display of excellence in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).
The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, in the presence of several distinguished personalities, including Brigadier Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Chairman of the Federation’s Mixed Martial Arts Committee, Kerrith Brown, President of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Naser Khamis Al Marri, Director of Events at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Yaqoub Al Saadi, Head of Abu Dhabi Sports Channels, and Fahad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and MMA Federation.
The championship, organised by the IMMAF, and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and MMA Federation, will once more strengthen Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a premier sports destination.
The competitions will be held in three different categories: Youth C (12-13 years), Youth B (14-15 years), and Youth A (16-17 years).
The championship will also witness strong participation of the UAE National Team, which is competing in the championship for the second time.
