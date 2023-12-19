Practice makes perfect for Camero as she wins UAE World Amateur Junior Championship

Jamie Camero. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 9:19 PM

Jamie Camero takes her golf seriously. Very seriously despite being only 17 years old.

After disappointing herself during round two of the UAE World Amateur Junior Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, she went back to the putting green the same day to brush up on her short game.

And it paid off handsomely.

Going into the final round of the tournament two shorts behind the lead Lucy Lin of Cuprus, Jamie started her round with a par and double to slip three shots behind Lin.

But she quickly pulled up her socks and strung together six birdies in a clean card on the remaining 16 holes, to secure a three-shot victory from Lin, who shot a 73.

Third place in the Girl’s Division, nine shots back, was Zurich Kankpornvasin, representing Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi.

Jamie’s 68 was the best score of the day, in either the Boy’s or Girl’s Divisions, by three shots.

Representing the UAE, and playing out of The Els Club, Dubai, she shot a final round four under par 68, for a 54-hole total of 210. Her six under-par scores helped her win the overall and Girl’s Divisions.

Speaking to Khaleej Times after her round, The Els Club talent said: ‘After yesterday’s second round I was not happy with my short game – so I stopped off on the way home to Dubai at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club where there was an EGF prize presentation and I worked on some chipping and pitching.

“It made a difference for my final round, and, apart from the second hole I was very pleased with my overall game.’

Jamie will now take a short break from tournament golf over Christmas and then play in the Sharjah Ladies’ Open and the Junior Dubai Desert Classic in January, before representing the UAE in the Women’s Asia Pacific Golf Championship in Thailand in early February.

Cameron Mukherjee, playing off a +4 handicap and representing Gullane Golf Club in Scotland, started the day one shot ahead of his elder brother, 18 year-old, Oliver. With both players shooting final rounds 74 – Fifteen-year-old Cameron claimed a one-stroke victory finishing bogey–bogey par, against Oliver’s double – birdie – par finish.

Leading UAE player in the Boy’s Division was Adrian Larsson (The Els Club) tied third with rounds of 71, 76 and 72 to be three over par, alongside Louis Klein (Czechia), a regular winter visitor to Dubai for off-season training.

Entries were open to players aged 18 and under. The event is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event supported by The R&A as well as an EGF Junior Order of Merit Qualifier and is sanctioned by the EGF.

Final Results

Boy’s Division (6,989 yards. Par 72).

Mukherjee (Scot) 67. 73. 74. 214.

Mukherjee (Scot) 71. 70. 74. 215.

Klein (Czechia) 74. 72. 73. 219.

Larsson (The Els Club, Dubai) 71. 76. 72. 219.

Girl’s Division (5,815 yards. Par 72).

Camero (UAE) 72. 70. 68. 210.

Lin (Cyprus) 72. 68. 73. 213.

Kanokpornvasin (SBGC) 72. 76. 74. 222.

Gupta (Ind) 71. 75. 78. 224.

Hall (UK) 76. 72. 79. 227.