Popular wrestler Rey Mysterio Sr, uncle of WWE legend, dies at 66

He was not just popular in Mexico, but also across the globe after he showcased his talent at major events like Championship Wrestling's Starrcade

Published: Sat 21 Dec 2024, 10:55 AM

Photo: x.com

Rey Mysterio Sr, a champion in Mexico's lucha libre, has passed away at the age of 66.

The uncle of the legendary boxer of the same name, Rey Mysterio Jr, died on December 20, according to multiple media reports.


The wrestler earned many accolades and won championship titles with the World Wrestling Association and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

A post by Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, which is often regarded as Mexico's WWE equivalent, said, "We regret the sensitive death of Miguel Ángel López Días, known as Rey Mysterio Sr."

The organisation added, "We send our most sincere condolences to his loved ones and raise our prayers to heaven for his eternal rest."

Mysterio Sr was not just popular in Mexico, but also across the globe after he showcased his talent at major events like Championship Wrestling's Starrcade in 1990.

