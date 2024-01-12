Ponta wins January edition of Senior Champions Tour in Abu Dhabi

Winners and Officials at The Senior Champions Tour held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. = Supplied photo

Published: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 9:15 PM

Victor Ponta shot the round of the day to win the regular monthly Senior Champions Tour (TSCT) over Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s National Course.

Ponta’s 43 Stableford Points saw him triumph over a field of 40 players.

Highlights of the 11-handicapper’s round were a birdie, a net eagle four-pointer on hole 1, and nines of 21 and 22, for the equivalent of a gross 76 (net 65).

In the runner-up spot in Division A, seven points back, was Eun Joon with a solid 36 points off his scratch handicap which gave him the Best Gross prize.

The Division B champion was Gerard Ber with 41 points.

Vijay Vasu, Co-founder of TSCT told Khaleej Times: “It is a mandate of ours to take the Tour around the UAE, so it was a pleasure to visit Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

“Our Membership continues to grow and we thank both loyal members and new members for all their support.”

TSCT is open to all men golfers over the age of 50 and all lady golfers over the age of 40. The one stipulation is that a member must hold an Official Handicap.

TSCT is organized by Golf & Co and sponsored by FOSRC, RSA Global, eGolf Megastore, GOLFTEC, De Luca Sartoria and is sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation.

The next TSCT tournament will be held on Wednesday 31st January, 2024 at Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman. For further information on TSCT Visit www.TSCT.ae

Results

Division A

V. Ponta 43.

E. Joon 36.

A. M. Paracha 35.

A. Alhashemi 32.

Y. Buchard 32.

Division B

G. Ber 41.

A. Selimovic 40.

S. Sen 38.

Super Senior Division

I. Rupani 33.

Guest Division

A. Theron 29.

Z. Alamer 23.

Ladies Division

D. O’Brien 26.

Gross

E. Joon 72.