Pogacar's Tour de France hopes end in heartbreak

Becomes the most expensive British player in history as Arsenal sign the stylish midfielder from West Ham
Tadej Pogacar's slim hopes of winning a third Tour de France title vanished into thin air as the Slovenian cracked in abrupt fashion in the lung-busting ascent to the Col de la Loze during the 17th stage on Wednesday.
Pogacar, who crashed early in the stage and lost one minute and 38 seconds in Tuesday's individual time trial, trailed overall leader and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard by 1:48 going into the toughest stage of this year's race.
As a reduced peloton tackled the steep part of the 28.1km climb, Pogacar zipped open his jersey and dropped out of the group, getting into UAE Emirates team mate Marc Soler's slipstream.
"I'm gone, I'm dead," an out-of-breath Pogacar said in his team radio as yellow jersey holder Vingegaard was disappearing in the distance.
Pogacar, flanked by Soler, crossed the line more than five minutes behind his rival to end up a massive 7:35 behind the Dane in the overall standings four days before the parade on the Champs Elysees.
He spent a few minutes slumped on a chair before saying: "I came to the foot of the climb totally empty. I ate a lot but it didn't come to my legs. I'm extremely disappointed. It was one of the worst days on a bike in my life."
It was the day when Pogacar was expected to strike back after being humiliated in Tuesday's solo effort against the clock, but it quickly appeared the 24-year-old would struggle to deliver.
A few kilometres into the stage, the Slovenian crashed after touching wheels with another rider and sustained a cut to his left knee.
"It was a really unlucky situation. It was on a climb and the guy in front of me slowed down and changed lines and I touched his wheel," a dejected Pogacar said.
He is, however, already looking ahead, hoping to win Saturday's penultimate stage, a hilly trek that favours the attacking riders.
Becomes the most expensive British player in history as Arsenal sign the stylish midfielder from West Ham
Fans said the player dubbed the Minister of Happiness remained a huge inspiration in her homeland
UAE Team Emirates rider then gets a six-second bonus for second place on the stage while the defending champion took four
History-chasing Ons Jabeur third time unlucky in her bid to enter the record books as the first Arab player to win a Grand Slam title
The Portuguese football star took the title from Lionel Messi — here's how much he earned
Heavy workload in the second Test at Lord’s plus only a four-day turnaround between matches was likely responsible for a back injury that kept him out of the third Test
The Irishman believes his performances at the ongoing Scottish Open and the British Open next week at Royal Liverpool can lead to a call up from European captain Luke Donald
Sri Lanka are eyeing another shot at the WTC final in Pakistan and are looking forward to the challenge from the tourists