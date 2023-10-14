Pirvu and Ayres deliver two solid rounds of golf to win at Montgomerie's Pink Ladies Day

The full field of lady golfers prior to teeing off in the 2023 Pink Ladies Day - Breast Cancer Awareness tournament at the Montgomerie Golf Club.. - Supplied photo

The Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai hosted the recent Pink Ladies’ Day – a Breast Cancer Awareness initiative led by Lady Captain Ingrid Kruidenier.

As many as 80 ladies competed in the 18-hole shotgun two-ball Scramble format that saw Anca Pirvu and Annabel Ayres, receiving six shots, taking the top prize with an impressive 48 points. The steadiest of rounds saw the pair have two nines of 24 points.

They won going away with a five-point winning margin from runners-up Beatrice Galeppini and Mini Philip on 43 points.

Lady Captain Ingrid said after the tournament::"We have had a wonderful day at the Montgomerie Golf Club for such a good cause.

"It was inspiring to see so many happy faces and a great platform to meet old friends and make new ones. I am mostly proud that we have encouraged and attracted so many players from other golf clubs in the UAE as well as ‘floating’ nomadic golfers.

"It has been a real golf community initiative and I thank all the players and sponsors for all their support," she added.

The 2023 Pink Ladies Day at the Montgomerie Golf Club was sponsored and supported by Fergus James Diamonds: Fergus James, Waste2wear, ICON sports, Ecco, Address Grand Creek Harbour, Bath and Body Works UAE, Boots, Sofitel 1 Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel 1 Taiko Restaurant, Fairmont The Palm – Ba-Boldly Asia, Fairmont The Palm – Frevo, Sofitel Dubai Downtown and Raffles The Palm

Rresults

Stableford

A. Pirvu & A. Ayres 48.

B. Galeppini & M. Philip 43.

J. Dodson & L. Grassick 41.

Scratch Stableford

R. Schepens-Koentoro & C. Gassauer 40.

K. Korneski & B. Futschik 35.

Special Events

Straightest Drive: Hole 1: Y. Seo.

Longest Drive: Hole 16: A. Ayres.

Nearest the Pin: Hole 8: W. Reithofer.

Nearest the Pin: Hole 13: L. Cimino.

Beat the Pro: Hole 6: D. Mchaourab.

Best Dressed Team: E. Oschmann & S. Alban.