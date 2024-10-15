PGA Tour University’s leading player to earn exempt to 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic for fourth consecutive year

Amateur Michael Thorbjornsen, in action at the 2024 HERO Dubai Desert Classic. - Supplied photo

For the fourth consecutive year, the No. 1 player from the PGA Tour University standings at the end of the fall college golf season will earn an exemption into the prestigious Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

This year, the top-ranked player as of November 27, 2024, will secure an invitation to compete in the Rolex Series event at Emirates Golf Club, scheduled for January 16–19, 2025.

In the last two years, the top-ranked PGA Tour University player made the cut at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Ludvig Åberg finished tied for 70th in 2023, while

Michael Thorbjornsen secured an impressive tie for 11th in 2024. Both players went on to conclude their collegiate careers ranked No. 1 in the PGA Tour University standings, earning PGA Tour membership.

Åberg continued his success by winning for the first time on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, earning a Ryder Cup captain’s pick in his rookie season. Thorbjornsen posted two top-10 finishes in 10 PGA Tour starts since turning pro in June while Sam Bennett, the first PGA Tour University exemption into the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, finished 31st on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List in his second pro season.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Dubai Desert Classic, said: “We’re thrilled to once again offer the top-ranked player in PGA Tour University an exemption into the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

"This event has a rich history of showcasing future stars, and we’re proud to be a part of the journey for these talented young golfers.

“Watching players like Ludvig Åberg and Michael Thorbjornsen not only compete but excel on the global stage reinforces the significance of this opportunity,” he added. “We look forward to welcoming the next top-ranked player to Emirates Golf Club and seeing what they can achieve in this prestigious Rolex Series event.”

Auburn’s Brendan Valdes is currently No. 1 in the PGA Tour University Ranking, and he narrowly leads North Carolina’s David Ford. Also in contention for the exemption are Arizona State teammates Josele Ballester (No. 3), who won the U.S. Amateur earlierthis summer, and Preston Summerhays (No. 4).

The No. 1 player in the PGA Tour University Ranking on November 27 th, 2024, will not only receive the exemption into the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, but also the full PGA Tour University points for his finish in the event.