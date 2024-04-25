PFL MMA launches debut season of PFL Mena in Riyadh

With their luggage missing, the youngsters entered the competition without their UAE jerseys - but what they didn't lack was the motivation to perform for the country
Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest-growing and most innovative sports league in the world, has announced the matchups for PFL Mena: Riyadh, the first fight card of the inaugural season of PFL Mena.
The historic season opener, which will take place at The Green Halls, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will feature fighters from the Featherweight and Bantamweight divisions, competing in the patented PFL Playoff win and advance format.
All four PFL Mena season events will be live on MBC Action and on Shahid and will be accessible to fans across the region.
Headlining the card will be The Kingdom’s Abdullah “The Reaper” Al-Qahtani taking on Morocco’s Taha Bendaoud in a Featherweight main event.
"PFL is all about creating opportunities, and we're proud to offer fighters in the Mena region a chance to compete," said Pete Murray, CEO of PFL.
"With its talented athletes, Mena is a perfect fit for PFL's season format, giving fighters a big stage to showcase their skills. By bringing top-tier events to the region, we're not only serving passionate MMA fans but also pushing the sport forward."
Danny Townsend, CEO at SRJ Sports Investments, said: “The launch of PFL Mena is another massive moment for sport in this region and we are thrilled to have played our part in making it happen. As SRJ, we’re aiming to redefine the landscape of international sport in a way that brings more and more opportunities to Middle Eastern sport and young talent and grows our shared sporting ecosystem.”
The complete fight card:
Featherweight Bout:
Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Taha Bendaoud
Bantamweight Bout:
Ali Taleb vs. Nawras Abzakh
Bantamweight Bout:
Xavier Alaoui vs. Rachid El Hazoume
Featherweight Bout:
Islam Reda vs. Adam Meskini
Bantamweight Bout:
Tariq Ismail vs. Jalal Al Daaja
Bantamweight Bout:
Elias Boudegzdame vs. Hassan Mandour
Amateur Female Atomweight Bout:
Hattan Alsaif vs. Nada Faheem
Featherweight Bout:
Maraoune Bellagouit vs. Motaz Askar
Featherweight Bout:
Ahmed Tarek vs. Abdelrahman Alhyasat
Showcase Featherweight Bout:
Mido Mohamed vs. Yazeed Hasanain
Showcase Flyweight Bout:
Malik Basahel vs. Harsh Pandya
