Perfect ‘ten’ helps Balaguer and Ayrton win Pairs Betterball at Jumeirah Golf Estates

Left to right: Evelyn Downham (JGE Lady Captain) with prizewinners: Dierde Kemp. Shema Ayrton, Marta Balaguer, Sylvie Martin,Hojin Park and Joo Yun Lee. - Supplied photo

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 10:17 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 10:19 PM

Marta Balaguer and Sherma Ayrton strung together an amazing ten birdies to win the Pairs Betterball at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth.

The format was a Pairs Betterball where each player played their own ball on each hole, and the best Stableford score from the pair on each hole counted for the total points.

For the handicapping, the ladies were playing off 85 percent course handicap allowance from the Orange tee markers.

Balaguer and Ayrton, who won with a score of 44 Stableford points, collected 24 points on the front nine and 20 points on the back nine.

The runners-up were Joo Yun Lee and Hojin Park, with a score of 42 points. The pair had six net birdies and one net eagle. The highlight of their round was on the back nine where they scored 24 points.

There were two on-course competitions. Winning Nearest the Pin on hole six was Sylvie Martin while Dierde Kemp won Nearest the Pin on the stunning 17th hole.

Whilst concluding the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Golf Services, commented: “Thank you everyone for taking part in today’s event and congratulations to all our prize winners.

“A special thanks to our sponsors for today - Park Hyatt Dubai who allow us to host these amazing events that provide a memorable experience for our members.”