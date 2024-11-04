Perez, Wilson, and Ko secure Pro-Am spots at DP World Tour Championship Grand Final

Winners of the DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am Challenge with Freddie Schmeisser (right) of the DP World Tour. - Supplied photo

Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted the recent DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am Challenge Grand Final - which was a qualifying event for the Rolex Pro-Am – the curtain raiser for the DP World Tour Championship, the season ending event on the 2024 Race to Dubai.

Golfers from UAE golf clubs qualified for this event in their respective Member’s Monthly Medals and other qualifying events. The best male, female and junior golfer from this Grand Final go onto play in the Rolex Pro-Am.

Antonio Perez was victorious in the Junior Division with a score of 41 Stableford points with the equivalent of a six over par gross 78.

The Men’s Division was hotly contested with Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Member, Russell Wilson, with an impressive score of 40 Stableford points. Despite dropping four shots during the round, Wilson bounced back repeatedly, accumulating eight net birdies on his way to qualify for the Rolex Pro-Am.

Suyeon Ko dominated the Ladies’ Division, with a very impressive score of 43 Stableford points, which has propelled her into the Rolex Pro-Am.

Freddie Schmeisser (Head of Championships & Business Development Director Middle East at DP World Tour) said at the Prize Presentation: “We are always incredibly excited to offer spots in the prestigious Rolex Pro-Am in this Grand Final. The Rolex Pro-Am will be a day the three winners of this event will never forget.

“We are also very grateful for the team here at Jumeirah Golf Estates, for hosting this event, and putting on a great day for all,” he added. “The Fire course was the perfect venue for this event, and we all owe the JGE agronomy team a massive thank you for their continued hard work to deliver such an immaculate pair of golf courses here at Jumeirah Golf Estates.’