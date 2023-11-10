Pavon and Homa share lead at halfway in Sun City Challenge

Matthieu Pavon of France is joint leader at Sun City. - AP

Published: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 8:41 PM

Frenchman Matthieu Pavon shot a six under-par 66 to grab a share of the lead with American Max Homa after the second round of the DP World Tour’s $6 million Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa on Friday.

Homa, the 32-year-old world number eight, followed up his first round 66 with a four under par 68. He is still to drop a shot and has putted for 10 birdies and 24 pars over the last two days.

Pavon, winner of his first DP World event, the Acciona Open de Espana presented by Madrid less than a month ago, kept up his good form with an equal best of the day six under par 66 to follow his round one 68.

Co-leader Homa said: “I hit a lot of fairways and 16 of the greens in regulation and I was comfortable all day. My ball striking carried me. I'm very pleased, a little surprised, pleasantly surprised. It's been nice, the body's feeling better as the week's gone on.

Max Homa, second round co-leader of the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour.. - Supplied photo

“I woke up today and felt like a golfer again, so that was nice. It's a real dream. If you fly 20-odd hours over here, you may as well play some good golf. So it's nice that I'm doing that,” he said.

In the ‘Race for Third’ on the Race to Dubai Rankings there is no change. Dubai based Adrian Meronk (Pol) had a 75 with six bogeys, to be tied 31st on two under par.

Ryan Fox (NZ) shot one worse with a 76, to be tied 47th with 36 holes ahead for all in this no-cut event.

Dubai’s Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), double defending Nedbank Golf Challenge champion and number 15 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), shot a second round 67, to move up to tied eighth place.

Leading Second Round Scores

(7,819 Yards, Par 72).

M. Homa (US) 66. 68. 134.

M. Pavon (Fr) 68. 66. 134.

D. Bradbury (Eng) 66. 69. 135.

N. Hojgaard (Den) 66. 70. 136.

T. Oleson (Den) 70. 66. 136.