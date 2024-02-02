Pathan ready to renew old battles as he signs for Asian Legends League

Irfan Pathan and his brother Yusuf Pathanaduring the Legends League Cricket in 2022. - PTI File

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has reinforced his love for the game after signing up for the inaugural Asian Legends League which he hopes will ‘bring back a lot of memories.’

The bowling allrounder was one of several new names added to the March 13-21 tournament during the launch at The Lalit Hotel in New Delhi.

The exciting T20 tournament was created by World Sports Group. will see teams comprising legendary stars from the five biggest Asian cricketing nations India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan in action at a venue to be announced shortly.

“It feels good to be playing on the field after being a commentator for so long,” Pathan said about his association with the league,

“But our first love is always playing cricket. And playing in the Asian Legends League will surely bring back a lot of memories.

“I have played a lot of cricket against the other Icon players in this league. It gives you a different thrill,” he added. “For the fans also, it will be a very thrilling experience. It's always fun to watch such leagues.”

Speaking at the launch former Indian cricketer and League Commissioner Chetan Sharma announced the names of the five franchises along with their ‘icon players’ for the season.

Pathan will captain the Indian Royals while former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Irfan is in the fray for Pakistan Stars.

Sri Lanka Lions roped in former opening batsman Upul Tharanga, while former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan joined Afghanistan Pathans for the inaugural season.

Mohammad Ashraful was roped in by Bangladesh Tiger as their icon player.

“The Asian Legends League is a one-of-a-kind tournament which will see some of the biggest names from the five top countries in Asia battle for supremacy once again,” said Sharma.

“As cricketers, when we play cricket we feel very proud. But it's always a proud feeling to represent your country in such leagues.

“The presence of marquee players like Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Irfan will surely make this league a must-watch among cricket lovers,” he added.