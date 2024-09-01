Paris Paralympics: UAE's Mohamed Othman qualifies for 100m wheelchair final

Jeev’s India Diary: Amateurs handed chance to shine as much anticipated India Legends Championship set for tee-off
‘Fingers crossed I can contend this week as that would be very special on home turf,’ says the Dubai Golden Visa awardee Jeev
Mohamed Othman produced a brilliant performance to keep the UAE's medal hopes alive at 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.
Othman finished fourth in the heats to qualify for the final of the 100m wheelchair race, which will take place on Monday at the Stade de France.
On Friday, the UAE's Ahmed Al Bedwawi finished 22nd in the 1,000m time trial cycling track qualification for the "C5" category, completing the race in 1:13.100 minutes.
In shooting, Ayesha Al Shamsi secured 14th place in the mixed 10m air pistol standing qualification for the SH2 category, with a score of 630.1 points, while her teammate, Ayesha Al Muhairi, finished 22nd with a total of 626.7 points in the same competition.
In athletics, Noura Al Ketbi finished eighth in the F32 category club throw finals, achieving a distance of 20.69 metres, while her teammate, Dhekra Al Kaabi, secured ninth place in the same event with a throw of 20.29 metres.
In the shooting competitions on Saturday, Abdullah Sultan Al Aryani finished ninth in the 10m air rifle standing qualification, scoring 618.3 points, with the top eight shooters advancing to the finals.
Obaid Al Dahmani finished 13th in the same event, scoring 613.9 points out of a total of 18 participants.
ALSO READ:
‘Fingers crossed I can contend this week as that would be very special on home turf,’ says the Dubai Golden Visa awardee Jeev
Australia are likely to fight with hosts France and Denmark for a place in the semifinals
Dutchman Verstappen hasn't won since claiming the honours at the Spanish GP back in June
Sridath Sudheer, who became one of the youngest men in history to complete a triathlon event, now aims to qualify for the 2028 Olympics
A big thank you to Dubai Golf CEO Chris May for hosting one of my senior buddies, Mark Mouland, says the Dubai Golden Visa holder
The championship draws elite athletes from across the globe
World number one Sinner fought back from a set and break down to defeat 140th-ranked Mackenzie McDonald
The four-time F2 world champion is aiming for a repeat of his win at San Nazzaro last year