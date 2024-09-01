E-Paper

Paris Paralympics: UAE's Mohamed Othman qualifies for 100m wheelchair final

Othman finished fourth in the heats to qualify for the final of the 100m wheelchair race

By WAM

UAE's Mohamed Othman in action at the Paris Paralympic Games. — Instagram
Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 6:11 PM

Last updated: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 6:12 PM

Mohamed Othman produced a brilliant performance to keep the UAE's medal hopes alive at 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Othman finished fourth in the heats to qualify for the final of the 100m wheelchair race, which will take place on Monday at the Stade de France.


On Friday, the UAE's Ahmed Al Bedwawi finished 22nd in the 1,000m time trial cycling track qualification for the "C5" category, completing the race in 1:13.100 minutes.

In shooting, Ayesha Al Shamsi secured 14th place in the mixed 10m air pistol standing qualification for the SH2 category, with a score of 630.1 points, while her teammate, Ayesha Al Muhairi, finished 22nd with a total of 626.7 points in the same competition.

In athletics, Noura Al Ketbi finished eighth in the F32 category club throw finals, achieving a distance of 20.69 metres, while her teammate, Dhekra Al Kaabi, secured ninth place in the same event with a throw of 20.29 metres.

In the shooting competitions on Saturday, Abdullah Sultan Al Aryani finished ninth in the 10m air rifle standing qualification, scoring 618.3 points, with the top eight shooters advancing to the finals.

Obaid Al Dahmani finished 13th in the same event, scoring 613.9 points out of a total of 18 participants.

