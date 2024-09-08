Paris Paralympics the greatest ever, say former Olympics executives

Gold medallist Martina Caironi of Italy (second left) hugs USA's Noelle Lambert (centre) as silver medallist Karisma Evi Tiarani (left) of Indonesia celebrates with the national flag near bronze medallist Ndidikama Okoh of Great Britain (right) following the women’s 100m - T63 final. — AFP

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 8:05 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 8:06 PM

The Paris Paralympics were the "greatest ever" according to one former IOC marketing executive while another told AFP it "delivered in spades" the thing that people relate most to in sport -- emotion.

Mainly packed stadia, iconic venues and the feelgood factor derived from the Olympics that came before them turned the Paralympics into a festival of sport, according to Michael Payne, a former head of marketing at the International Olympic Committee.

Its counterpart the International Paralympic Committee can breathe a sigh of relief after Rio was widely criticised for its hosting in 2016 and the Tokyo edition was deprived of spectators due to Covid restrictions.

"Paris built on the magic of the Olympic Games and delivered a spectacular Paralympic Games -- to my mind the greatest ever," Payne said.

"All the ingredients that made the Olympics so special have been carried forward to the Paras, delivering an incredible atmosphere."

His fellow former IOC marketing executive Terrence Burns said in his 30-plus years of experience of Paralympics there was no comparison "in both fan and commercial interest."

"In so many ways I believe the Paralympics are truly coming into their own as a separate yet complementary 'product' from the Olympics," Burns said.

"I give the IOC full marks for working hard to make the Paralympics a product that brands want not only to support, but to market.

"(It is) a difference with a profound distinction."

For Payne, who in nearly two decades at the IOC was credited with modernising the organisation's brand and improving its finances through sponsorship, the high profile of the Paralympics had hugely positive ramifications.

"The Paralympics provides a massive boost worldwide to the disabled movement -- bringing the issue of disability front and centre," said the 66-year-old Irishman.

"(There is) a real legacy from general accessibility to a broader debate and awareness about disability throughout society."

He said that before Paralympic Games became mainstream, "disability was often hidden and rarely talked about".

Payne said the athletes were the main actors in making the Paralympics the spectacle they are, with a knock-on positive impact for disabled people back in their own countries.

"The stories of what some refer to as 'the super humans' provides an inspirational platform that is impossible to ignore," he said.

"Everyone recognises the incredible challenges that each Paralympic athlete has had to overcome -- and watching their performances in Paris, you look on totally awestruck."

Burns also said the athletes drove the narrative.

"I think people react and relate to sport through a single prism: emotion," he said.

"The Paras deliver on that in spades.

"Increased coverage and exposure means more fans can experience it."

British amputee sprinter Jonnie Peacock is one who would like that exposure to be even greater.

The two-time 100m champion made an impassioned plea to World Athletics that Paralympic athletes be included in the main televised section of the elite Diamond League meetings.

Payne thinks his argument holds water, but says though the Commonwealth Games combines both para and able-bodied events it would be a no go for the Olympics to follow suit.

"Including Para sports events in individual world championships could well work for certain sports," he said.