Paris Olympics: UAE swimmer Yousef Al Matrooshi sets new personal record in 100m freestyle

UAE swimmer Yousef Al Matrooshi after completing the race at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday. — UAE National Olympic Commitee

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 4:38 PM

UAE swimmer Yousef Al Matrooshi finished 44th in the 100-metre freestyle heats at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

As many as 79 swimmers took part in the 100-metre freestyle event at the 2024 Games.

The 21-year-old swimmer may have failed to qualify for the next round, but he managed to set a new personal best time of 50:39, the UAE National Olympic Committee announced on X.

Al Matrooshi had gone into a Paris Olympics after completing a training programme set by Marwan Al Hattawi, national swimming team coach, focusing on mental and psychological aspects.

Meanwhile, UAE judoka Talal Shafili lost his preliminary round bout to Puerto Rican champion Gandia Adrian in the under 81kg category on Tuesday.

The UAE's campaign at the Olympics began on Sunday when swimmer Maha Al Shehhi finished 28th in the 200m freestyle event, breaking her previous personal record (2:17.37) with a new time of 2:17.17 minutes.

Judoka Khorloodoi Bishrelt was also in action on Sunday as he lost in the round of 16 to Germany’s Mascha Ballhaus, the bronze medallist at the 2024 Abu Dhabi World Championship.

Narmand Bayan, another UAE judoka, was eliminated in the round of 32 in the under 66kg category by South Korea’s An Baul.

A 14-member team of athletes is representing the UAE at the Paris Olympics.

Equestrian rider Omar Al Marzouqi and cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh had the honour of carrying the UAE's flag during the opening ceremony on Friday.

Al Marzouqi is the brightest medal medal hope for the UAE in Paris.