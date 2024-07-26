Paris Olympics opening ceremony under way

The 54-hole tournament will be playing for its usual $25m purse, with $20m allocated to the Individual Event and $5m to the Team Event at the Staffordshire course
The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics began on Friday, an unprecedented and ambitious show with up to 7,000 competitors parading down the River Seine past the historic monuments of the French capital.
For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony is taking place outside the main stadium, with some 300,000 people watching in person from specially built stands, on the river banks, and another 200,000 from overlooking balconies and apartments.
ALSO READ:
The 54-hole tournament will be playing for its usual $25m purse, with $20m allocated to the Individual Event and $5m to the Team Event at the Staffordshire course
India's Jeev Milkha Singh says Carnoustie is ‘the toughest links course of them all’
The game involves both advanced technology as well as live action in a stadium atmosphere in Palm Beach Florida
LIV Golf returns to the UK at JCB Golf and Country Club in Uttoxeter, England
The American rapper will carry the torch through the streets of Saint-Denis, the underprivileged northern Paris suburb that is home to the Stade de France Olympic Stadium
Close contacts of the athlete were being monitored and tested, but the whole team would train as planned
In Julian Alvarez, who won the 2022 World Cup and the recent Copa America, the tournament has one of the highest-profile players
It will also be the first Olympics to have gender parity, with equal numbers of men and women participating