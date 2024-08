Paris Olympics: No silver medal for India's Vinesh Phogat as CAS dismisses plea

Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 8:54 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 8:55 PM

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ad hoc division has dismissed the application filed by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat for a silver medal in the women's 50kg event at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

The CAS released a statement to render its verdict which read: "The application field by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 has been dismissed."

Last week, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified before the women's 50kg final due to exceeding the 50kg weight limit. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit. She was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Following her disqualification, Phogat had on August 7 requested CAS to award her the silver medal.

According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the verdict was originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 pm IST, but was delayed to August 16.

CAS had previously extended the deadline to August 13.

"The ad hoc division of CAS has extended time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 6-00 p.m. on August 13, 2024," the IOA had said in its statement on Saturday.

Vinesh had reached the gold medal match by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semifinals.

A day after her disqualification, Vinesh also announced her decision to retire from wrestling.