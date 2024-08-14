Paris Olympics: No silver medal for India's Vinesh Phogat as CAS dismisses plea

Together the Olympics and golf will continue to strive for equality, inclusivity and sustainability as well as widen their fan bases
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ad hoc division has dismissed the application filed by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat for a silver medal in the women's 50kg event at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.
The CAS released a statement to render its verdict which read: "The application field by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 has been dismissed."
Last week, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified before the women's 50kg final due to exceeding the 50kg weight limit. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit. She was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Following her disqualification, Phogat had on August 7 requested CAS to award her the silver medal.
According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the verdict was originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 pm IST, but was delayed to August 16.
CAS had previously extended the deadline to August 13.
"The ad hoc division of CAS has extended time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 6-00 p.m. on August 13, 2024," the IOA had said in its statement on Saturday.
Vinesh had reached the gold medal match by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semifinals.
A day after her disqualification, Vinesh also announced her decision to retire from wrestling.
ALSO READ:
Together the Olympics and golf will continue to strive for equality, inclusivity and sustainability as well as widen their fan bases
On the DP World Tour the ‘Closing Swing’ restarts with the D&D Real Czech Masters before the ‘Back 9 Swing’ closes out the main part of the season
Bonallack Trophy and Patsy Hankins Trophy will be held at the Ras Al Khaimah club in January 2025
Abu Dhabi Muay Thai earned the second place with 14 gold, six silver, and eight bronze medals
Cricket will return to the Olympics for the first time since 1900
The crowd cheered Khelif with chants of 'Tahia Imane' (long live Imane)
The last time Los Angeles hosted the Olympics, in 1984, many residents left the city, averting a traffic nightmare
Rayhan is playing on a special invitation from the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) where he joins a competitive 126-player field