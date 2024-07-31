Paris Olympics: Memory of father gives McKeown 'superpower' to retain gold

Australia's Kaylee McKeown celebrates winning the 100m backstroke event. — AFP

Kaylee McKeown lost her father to a terminal illness a year before the Tokyo Games, but his memory continues to drive her to ever-higher achievement at the Olympics.

On Tuesday, McKeown retained her 100m backstroke crown from Tokyo, crushing American rival Regan Smith to earn her fourth Olympic gold medal and join a select group of swimmers with three individual titles.

As ever, McKeown had her father Sholto on her mind as she reeled in Smith and bronze winner Katharine Berkoff during a typically furious final lap.

"I have a little bit of a superpower and that's my dad ... I know that he's here in spirit," said McKeown.

The 23-year-old Australian has a tattoo on her foot which says "I'll always be with you", the ink added after her father lost his battle with brain cancer.

"He’d be extremely proud. It’s great to have my family here because I know that he’s here in spirit," she said.

"No words can really amount to how much I appreciate (my family's) support.

"They deal with a lot of it, so thank you for all of that."

