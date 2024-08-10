E-Paper

Paris Olympics: Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat wins bronze medal

Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the 57 kg freestyle event for the bronze medal

By ANI

Aman Sehrawat of India celebrates after winning the bronze medal. — Reuters
Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 1:27 AM

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

The 21-year-old Indian wrestler clinched a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal. Aman brought India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 in his debut Olympic Games.


Aman Sehrawat becomes the 7th Indian wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics.

The Puerto Rican started with a dominating move by getting hold of Aman's single leg and taking him out of the blue zone to win the first point.


However, Aman made a comeback and targeted Darian Toi's shoulders to put him outside the blue zone to get two points.

Darian Toi got hold of Aman's legs, winning two points and taking the lead.

After the end of the first three minutes of the game, Aman once again took the lead in the bronze medal bout.

With only 37 seconds remaining in the match, Aman won two more points and had the chance to clinch a victory with technical superiority.

In the end, Darian tried to make a desperate move but conceded another point.

India's 2008 Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra lauded Aman for winning the bronze medal.

"Congratulations Aman ! Your determination on the mat, your focus, and the way you carry yourself with humility and grace--these are the qualities that make a true champion," the former Indian shooter wrote on X.

"Securing bronze in Paris is a huge achievement, but more than that, it's a reflection of your relentless pursuit of excellence. I'm incredibly proud of you, and I know you've made the entire nation proud too. Keep shining, champ."

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the wrestler.

"More pride thanks to our wrestlers! Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's Freestyle 57 kg at the Paris Olympics," Modi wrote on X.

"His dedication and perseverance are clearly evident. The entire nation celebrates this remarkable feat."

Aman's win was a morale booster for India after their female wrestler, Vinesh Phogat, was disqualified for being overweight in the 50 kg freestyle final.

India have so far won six medals at the Paris Games, including one silver and five bronze medals.


