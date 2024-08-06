Paris Olympics: India suffer 3-2 defeat to Germany in semifinals

German players celebrate as dejected Indian players look on. — AFP

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 11:30 PM

India suffered a heartbreak in hockey as they lost to Germany 3-2 in the semifinals at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

With the defeat, India's 44-year wait for an Olympic hockey gold, will continue.

India will now play Spain for a bronze medal on Thursday.

Earlier, top-ranked Netherlands reached the final with a much more comfortable 4-0 win over Spain than in the pool stage when they had to fight back from two goals down.

Cheers erupted from the sea of orange blanketing the crowd just before the final whistle as Dutch fans showed up in force.

They will play in their first Olympic final since London 2012 as they bid to end a 24-year gold medal drought.

Spain, who lost 5-3 to the Dutch in their Pool A match, will get their first chance to compete for a medal since 2008 in the bronze medal match.

Netherlands defender Jip Janssen opened the scoring with a converted penalty stroke in the 12th minute after goalkeeper Luis Calzado kicked the legs out from under forward Tjep Hoedemakers while going for the ball.

Captain Thierry Brinkman got the second in the 20th after collecting a rebound off Spain defender Ignacio Rodriguez's stick and blasting the ball into the net for his first goal of the Paris Games.

"I was waiting for that moment for the whole tournament because I had a bit of bad luck in the nine yards. All the balls were not coming to my stick, so I was waiting for this moment," Brinkman said.

"You have to keep the patience always as an international striker. The most important ball is the next ball, the next chance you get."