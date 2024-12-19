Paolini, Ruud, and Halep guide Kites to a convincing 25-20 win over Eagles

Simona Halep says she is happy with her good start in the World Tennis League Season 3. — Supplied photo

The opening day of the World Tennis League Season 3 concluded in spectacular fashion as the Kites secured a convincing 25-20 victory over the HonorFX Eagles in the second match held at the iconic Etihad Arena on Thursday.

In the mixed doubles, Alexander Shevchenko and Paula Badosa secured an early break in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead for the HonorFX Eagles. However, Jasmine Paolini and Casper Ruud, after taking some time to find their rhythm, turned things around to win the set 6-4, putting the Kites ahead in the match.

In the men's singles, Ruud maintained his impressive form as he cruised to a comfortable 6-4 victory and further extended the Kites' lead to 12-8.

Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa came out strong for the HonorFX Eagles in a star-studded women's doubles clash. They raced to an early 3-0 lead, narrowing the overall gap to 12-11. However, Simona Halep and Jasmine Paolini of the Kites showcased incredible resilience, mounting an impressive comeback as they took the set from trailing 2-5 to level the score at 5-5. The duo built on their resurgence to clinch the set 7-5, giving the Kites a commanding 19-13 lead in the overall match.

The final set, the women's singles between Swiatek and Paolini, began evenly. Paolini broke Swiatek’s serve in the sixth game to secure a 4-2 lead and held her serve to make it 5-2. Swiatek, however, responded emphatically, winning five consecutive games to take the set and cut the overall deficit to 20-24, pushing the match into over time. In OT, Paolini held her nerve to win the decisive game, and helped Kites start their campaign with a 25-20. Speaking after the game, Ruud reflected: "We started well, Jasmine and I played a good mixed doubles set, we won that 6-4, and then I played a good single set. I'm happy with my level, with my performance, and looking forward to coming out there again tomorrow." Meanwhile, Halep added: "Our team is super relaxed and we have good light moments during sets. It's a good atmosphere, but it's a good start for me personally."

Earlier in the day, the Game Changers Falcons pulled off a dramatic 29-26 comeback victory over the TSL Hawks in the season's opening match, thanks to Andrey Rublev's heroics in the final set. Trailing 17-21 heading into the last set, Rublev's win forced the match into over time. He then won two consecutive games to level the overall score at 26-26, setting the stage for the season's first Super Shootout. Riding on his momentum, Rublev outplayed Thompson 10-6 in the Super Shootout, securing the bonus points for his team.